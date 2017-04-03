Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street with the biggest gains going to materials and industrial companies.

The early gains Monday follow a solid first quarter for U.S. stocks.

Steelmaker Nucor rose 1.3 per cent in early trading. Electric car maker Tesla rose 2.7 per cent after reporting a big jump in deliveries for the first quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1 per cent , to 2,363.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 15 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 20,678. The Nasdaq composite increased 11 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 5,923.