Messy ties, some to Trump, in Turkish businessman's case
WASHINGTON — A messy web of connections in a complex money laundering case is raising troubling questions about potential conflicts of interest, corruption in Turkey and pro-Turkey lobbying by those close to the
Turkish-Iranian gold-trader Reza Zarrab was busted last year in New York for laundering money for Iran. Turkey's leaders have accused the American prosecutor of ties to a shadowy group it blames for a failed coup. President Donald Trump later fired the prosecutor. Now the gold-trader has hired Trump associate and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to help him avoid conviction.
The case has become fuel for a growing diplomatic dispute between two NATO allies that are supposed to be focusing on jointly fighting the Islamic State group.