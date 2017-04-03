News / World

Messy ties, some to Trump, in Turkish businessman's case

FILE - In this combination of file photos, then Attorney General Michael Mukasey, left, speaks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington on Dec. 16, 2008 and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J. A messy web of connections in a complex sanctions-busting case is raising troubling questions about potential conflicts of interest, corruption in Turkey and pro-Turkey lobbying by those close to the center of President Donald Trump‚Äôs orbit. Reza Zarrab, a young business mogul married to a Turkish pop star, was arrested in Florida last year. Giuliani and Mukasey are among those helping him. Turkey is pressing the U.S. to get the case tossed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, left, and Carolyn Kaster, Files)

WASHINGTON — A messy web of connections in a complex money laundering case is raising troubling questions about potential conflicts of interest, corruption in Turkey and pro-Turkey lobbying by those close to the centre of President Donald Trump's orbit.

Turkish-Iranian gold-trader Reza Zarrab was busted last year in New York for laundering money for Iran. Turkey's leaders have accused the American prosecutor of ties to a shadowy group it blames for a failed coup. President Donald Trump later fired the prosecutor. Now the gold-trader has hired Trump associate and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to help him avoid conviction.

The case has become fuel for a growing diplomatic dispute between two NATO allies that are supposed to be focusing on jointly fighting the Islamic State group.

