Official results confirm Serbia PM Vucic elected president
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BELGRADE, Serbia — A near-complete official vote count of Serbia's presidential election has confirmed that prime minister Aleksandar Vucic has won by a landslide in the first round of voting.
The State Election Commission said Monday after counting 91
The triumph at Sunday's balloting presents a major boost for Vucic who is now expected to further tighten his already firm grip on power in Serbia.
A former extreme nationalist who has rebranded himself as pro-EU reformer, Vucic has said he wants to lead the Balkan country into the European Union, while pushing for deeper ties to longtime ally Russia.