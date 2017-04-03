Official results confirm Serbia PM Vucic elected president

BELGRADE, Serbia — A near-complete official vote count of Serbia's presidential election has confirmed that prime minister Aleksandar Vucic has won by a landslide in the first round of voting.

The State Election Commission said Monday after counting 91 per cent of ballots that Vucic won 55 per cent of votes, followed by liberal candidate Sasa Jankovic with 16 per cent , and Luka Maksimovic, a parody politician, with 9 per cent .

The triumph at Sunday's balloting presents a major boost for Vucic who is now expected to further tighten his already firm grip on power in Serbia.