Official results confirm Serbia PM Vucic elected president

Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, speaks during a press conference after claiming victory in the presidential election, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Vucic claimed victory Sunday in the presidential election that was a test of his authoritarian rule amid growing Russian influence in the Balkan region. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia — A near-complete official vote count of Serbia's presidential election has confirmed that prime minister Aleksandar Vucic has won by a landslide in the first round of voting.

The State Election Commission said Monday after counting 91 per cent of ballots that Vucic won 55 per cent of votes, followed by liberal candidate Sasa Jankovic with 16 per cent , and Luka Maksimovic, a parody politician, with 9 per cent .

The triumph at Sunday's balloting presents a major boost for Vucic who is now expected to further tighten his already firm grip on power in Serbia.

A former extreme nationalist who has rebranded himself as pro-EU reformer, Vucic has said he wants to lead the Balkan country into the European Union, while pushing for deeper ties to longtime ally Russia.

