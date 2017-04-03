Oklahoma beheading suspect removed from court after outburst
A
A
Share via Email
NORMAN, Okla. — A man charged with cutting off the head of a co-worker and trying to behead another at an Oklahoma food processing plant has been removed from court after an outburst.
Alton Alexander Nolen struggled with deputies during a competency trial Monday in Cleveland County District Court. The deputies subdued him and, after a recess, the judge asked Nolen if he wanted to remain in court. Nolen failed to respond and was taken away.
Nolen is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2014 beheading of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore. He launched the attack shortly after the company suspended him for racial remarks. He's also accused of trying to kill another co-worker.
The trial is to determine if Nolen is competent to plead guilty to the charges.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Ontario in Scarborough
-
Junos honour Downie and Cohen before wrapping with all-star Summer of 69
-
At least 10 killed, 50 hurt in St. Petersburg explosions; another bomb defused
-
'If I don’t talk about it, who’s going to?' Halifax occupational therapist shares story of mental illness