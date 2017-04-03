Philippines arrests 3 South Korean fugitives

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police say authorities have arrested three South Koreans wanted in their home country, including a man who allegedly swindled his compatriots of more than $5 million.

The national police chief, Ronald dela Rosa, said Monday that Interpol had issued red notices for the three and co-ordinated their arrests with Philippine police and the immigration bureau.

Among the three is 32-year-old Yong Ho Jeon, who was arrested March 25 in his condominium in metropolitan Manila. He allegedly belongs to a group that established a call centre in South Korea that extorted money from people applying for bank loans. The group allegedly collected 6 billion won ($5.4 million) from the victims.