Philippines arrests 3 South Korean fugitives
A
A
Share via Email
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police say authorities have arrested three South Koreans wanted in their home country, including a man who allegedly swindled his compatriots of more than $5 million.
The national police chief, Ronald dela Rosa, said Monday that Interpol had issued red notices for the three and
Among the three is 32-year-old Yong Ho Jeon, who was arrested March 25 in his condominium in metropolitan Manila. He allegedly belongs to a group that established a call
A South Korean couple wanted in their country for alleged fraud was arrested last Wednesday in northern Benguet province.