Police: 200,000 euros in jewelry stolen from Art Paris fair

Paris police say thieves made off with 200,000 euros' worth ($213,000) of jewelry at Paris' Grand Palais during an art fair.

A police spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to give his name, told the AP Monday that two thieves targeted a saleswoman Sunday night as the four-day Art Paris event was being dismantled.

He said one man distracted the saleswoman as she was waiting for a goods carrier by pretending she had dropped some money. His accomplice snatched her bag containing the jewelry from the floor, he added, before getting away.

Art Paris, the city's annual contemporary fair, ran from Thursday to Sunday featuring 138 galleries showcasing art, sculpture and jewelry.