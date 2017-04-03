Police: Kidnapped California girl jumps from car after rape

BODEGA BAY, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl jumped from a moving car Saturday to escape a man suspected of kidnapping and raping her and cutting his name into her skin, California officials said.

Police arrested Timothy Marble, 50, on charges of kidnapping, sexually abusing a minor and child abuse, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported (http://bit.ly/2oBGgEr).

The girl told officials that she ran away from home after she got in an argument with her mother. Police believe Marble picked her up at a gas station Friday in the wine country city of Napa.

Police found the girl more than 50 miles (80 kilometres ) away in the small Pacific Ocean coastal town of Bodega Bay, took her to a hospital and reunited her with her mother.

Marble smoked marijuana with the girl before he raped her multiple times, injected her with methamphetamine and used a razor blade and knife to cut her leg and scratch his name in a span of 27 hours, according to investigators.

Marble called 911 after he could not find her, authorities said.

When deputies reached the scene, the girl came out from hiding and told officials about her ordeal, officials said.

Marble is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on eight felony crimes.

