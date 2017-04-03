Restaurant refuses to serve man wearing breast cancer shirt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Atlanta man says he was turned away from a Birmingham restaurant because of his attire — a pink T-shirt that included a simple line-drawing of a pair of breasts and the words "Breasts Matter."

Brian Studdard says he got the shirt when he participated in a 5-mile walk to raise breast cancer awareness. He says he has a friend who died of the disease.

But when he arrived at the restaurant, Nikki's West, to celebrate his father's 99th birthday Saturday, he was told the shirt was inappropriate.

WBRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oSgfjy ) restaurant management offered him another shirt, but he said he didn't feel comfortable wearing someone else's clothing. Studdard was asked to leave and police confirmed that they were called to the restaurant.