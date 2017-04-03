Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits California

SAN FRANCISCO — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United Kingdom.

In June, the U.K. voted to leave the European Union sparking outrage in Scotland where the majority was opposed. Sturgeon says Scotland is planning to hold a referendum on Scottish independence sometime between fall 2018 and spring 2019.

Sturgeon tells The Associated Press Monday she in the U.S. to strengthen Scotland's trade and business relationships with "one of its most important markets."

Sturgeon also toured Tesla Motors' Silicon Valley facility and discussed connecting Scottish women entrepreneurs with American investors.