Slovakian leader OKs annulment of pardons in kidnapping case
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's president has signed a
The authoritarian Meciar was current President Andrej Kovac's political archrival. Meciar led Slovakia into international isolation during the 1990s and is alleged to have been behind Michal Kovac Jr.'s abduction to Austria in 1995.
Parliament approved the
Kiska signed the amendment on Monday and welcomed the move.
Lawmakers might discuss rescinding the pardons as soon as this week.
According to the amendment, the country's
