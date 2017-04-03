News / World

At least 10 hurt by explosion in St. Petersburg metro

Two explosions ripped through a St. Petersburg metro station on Monday, injuring at least ten people.

At least 10 people have been injured by an explosion at a St. Petersburg Metro station, according to local reports.

Pictures circulating on social media show a badly damaged subway car, with doors blown out, sitting by the platform in the smoke-filled station. Witness accounts differ on whether there was one explosion or two.

Emergency crews are on scene and President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the incident, a Kremlin spokesperson says.

