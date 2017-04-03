At least 10 hurt by explosion in St. Petersburg metro
At least 10 people have been injured by an explosion at a St. Petersburg Metro station, according to local reports.
Pictures circulating on social media show a badly damaged subway car, with doors blown out, sitting by the platform in the smoke-filled station. Witness accounts differ on whether there was one explosion or two.
Emergency crews are on scene and President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the incident, a Kremlin spokesperson says.
More to come.
