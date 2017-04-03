Swarm of bees kills dog, hurts 2 men in California city

CERES, Calif. — Fire officials say a swarm of thousands of bees killed a dog, injured their beekeeper and prompted a shelter-in place order for a Northern California neighbourhood .

The attack happened in Ceres on Sunday afternoon when the beekeeper was trying to harvest honey from a beehive in his backyard when about 4,000 bees attacked him for an unknown reason.

Ceres Fire Chief Rick Scola tells Sacramento television station KCRA (http://bit.ly/2nR4g6H) the beekeeper was stung many times even though he was wearing protective clothing. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The bees then went to another house, where they attacked two dogs. A pit bull didn't survive.

Police say the beehive was unsafe to move and that the bees were euthanized to protect the public.