Syrian government intensifies attacks around Damascus, Hama

BEIRUT — Syrian activists say government forces have intensified their bombardment of opposition-held areas around Damascus and the central city of Hama.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the Damascus suburbs of Eastern Ghouta, as well as areas on the eastern edges of the capital, were hit by at least 50 airstrikes on Monday morning.

The activist group says scores of airstrikes also targeted the countryside north of Hama.

Syrian state media said government forces have reclaimed the village of Maardes after losing it to rebels two weeks ago.