The Latest: Baltimore mayor "surprised" by DOJ request

WASHINGTON —

8 p.m.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to delay a public hearing on a proposed consent decree is "rather surprising."

The request was made Monday evening. The Justice Department wants to postpone the hearing in order to review the agreement in light of new policies that federal officials say are aimed at reducing crime, as well as a memo that seeks a review of existing proposed consent decrees.

Pugh said Monday that she hoped the request would not cause a long delay, because city officials are trying to "regain the confidence of the community."

She said, "We want to move forward. We want to work with our police department. We believe there are reforms needed."

7 p.m.

The Justice Department is requesting a 90-day continuance of a hearing this week on its proposed court-enforceable consent decree with the Baltimore police department.

The request was made Monday evening, three days before a scheduled hearing before a federal judge.

The department is citing several reasons for the request, including new Justice Department policies that federal officials say are aimed at reducing crime as well as a new memo that seeks a review of existing or proposed consent decrees.

If granted, the request would effectively put on pause a process that could lead to a sweeping overhaul in the policies and practices of the Baltimore police force.