The Latest: Cuomo wants temporary budget to avoid shutdown

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on negotiations over the New York state budget (all times local):

12 a.m.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) is proposing a two-month extension of the last state budget to avoid a government shutdown after he and state lawmakers failed to reach agreement on a new spending plan.

Cuomo says he has assurances from leaders of the Senate and the Assembly the stopgap spending plan will pass Monday.

Negotiations bogged down over education spending and a juvenile justice reform sought by Democrats that would raise the age of criminal responsibility so 16- and 17-year-old offenders aren't prosecuted as adults.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says a temporary budget will buy lawmakers time to come to agreement.

The temporary budget would extend current spending levels and not include Cuomo's plan to make state college tuition free for middle-class students.

___

2 p.m.

The New York state budget is now two days late as lawmakers struggle to find agreement on education spending, charter schools and juvenile justice reform.

The Assembly and Senate plan to work late Sunday in the hopes of striking a deal.

If they fail to reach agreement by Monday, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to introduce legislation that would extend the current budget, likely leaving out popular proposals to increase college tuition aid or invest billions of dollars in the state's aging water infrastructure.

Under state law legislative pay could be withheld as long as lawmakers fail to pass a budget, giving them another reason to strike a deal.