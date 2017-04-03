The Latest: EU says Vucic must act responsibly after victory
BELGRADE, Serbia — The Latest on Serbia's presidential election (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
The European Union official overseeing the bloc's enlargement says Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has a duty to use his powers wisely after he swept the country's presidential election.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Monday that Vucic has a "certain responsibility" in light of Sunday's polls "to use this strong support by the citizens in a careful way."
A near-complete official vote count of Serbia's presidential election has confirmed that Vucic won by a landslide in the first round of voting.
While Vucic has said he wants to lead Serbia into the EU, he has been pushing for deeper ties to longtime ally Russia.
11 a.m.
A near-complete official vote count of Serbia's presidential election has confirmed that prime minister Aleksandar Vucic has won by a landslide in the first round of voting.
The triumph at Sunday's balloting presents a major boost for Vucic who is now expected to further tighten his already firm grip on power in Serbia.
A former extreme nationalist who has rebranded himself as pro-EU reformer, Vucic has said he wants to lead the Balkan country into the European Union, while pushing for deeper ties to longtime ally Russia.