The Latest: EU says Vucic must act responsibly after victory

BELGRADE, Serbia —

11:15 a.m.

The European Union official overseeing the bloc's enlargement says Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has a duty to use his powers wisely after he swept the country's presidential election.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Monday that Vucic has a "certain responsibility" in light of Sunday's polls "to use this strong support by the citizens in a careful way."

Hahn told reporters that he was comforted by Vucic's early assurances that "he will fully respect the constitutional framework, and I trust him."

While Vucic has said he wants to lead Serbia into the EU, he has been pushing for deeper ties to longtime ally Russia.

___

11 a.m.

A near-complete official vote count of Serbia's presidential election has confirmed that prime minister Aleksandar Vucic has won by a landslide in the first round of voting.

The State Election Commission said Monday after counting 91 per cent of ballots that Vucic won 55 per cent of votes, followed by liberal candidate Sasa Jankovic with 16 per cent , and Luka Maksimovic, a parody politician, with 9 per cent .

The triumph at Sunday's balloting presents a major boost for Vucic who is now expected to further tighten his already firm grip on power in Serbia.