The Latest: Indiana abortion ultrasound ruling praised

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on a federal ruling blocking Indiana's latest abortion ultrasound mandate (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

The president of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is praising a federal judge's ruling that blocks an Indiana mandate which forced women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

Betty Cockrum calls Friday's decision "an incredibly strong ruling" that protects Indiana women's constitutional right to an abortion.

She said at a news conference Monday the ultrasound mandate forced women to make two separate trips to Planned Parenthood centres because they had to get an ultrasound at least 18 hours before they could have an abortion.

Cockrum says Indiana's mandate created scheduling and travel burdens that threatened some women's ability to legally obtain a medical or surgical abortion.

American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana legal director Ken Falk says Indiana has 30 days to appeal the ruling.

__

9:56 a.m.

A federal judge in Indianapolis has blocked a state mandate that forced women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky sought the preliminary injunction.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt wrote in Friday's ruling that Indiana's mandate "creates significant financial and other burdens" on the group and its patients, particularly low-income women.

Her ruling says those women face "clearly undue" burdens, including lengthy travel to one of only six Planned Parenthood health centres that can offer an informed-consent ultrasound appointment.