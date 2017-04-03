The Latest: New York avoids government shutdown

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the New York state budget (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

New York state will avoid a government shutdown after lawmakers approved a two-month stopgap spending plan.

The short-term budget passed Monday was introduced by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he and lawmakers failed to reach agreement on a one-year budget.

The budget was supposed to be approved before Saturday, when a new fiscal year began. But negotiations over the more than $150 billion spending plan bogged down over juvenile justice reform, education spending and an affordable housing tax credit for New York City.

Lawmakers won't get paid until they pass a budget. Cuomo's short-term spending plan runs through May 31, though lawmakers hope to strike a deal on a long-term budget sooner than that.

__

3:14 p.m.

The New York State Senate has approved an emergency budget extender proposed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to avoid a looming government shutdown.

The Senate on Monday approved the dual bills 46-15 that would extend the current state budget for two months or until an agreement is reached.

The budget was due Saturday but lawmakers and Cuomo couldn't agree on issues including juvenile justice reform, education spending and an affordable housing tax credit in New York City.

Majority Leader Republican Sen. John Flanagan says the extender will allow government workers to be paid while lawmakers continue to wrangle out agreements.

The Assembly is also expected to take up the measure later Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers won't be paid until a full budget is adopted.

__

12:57 p.m.

The New York state Assembly is expected to vote on an emergency state budget measure proposed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to avoid a looming government shutdown.

Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle said Monday the Assembly is reviewing the proposal to extend the current state budget for two months until an agreement is reached. A vote is expected Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers won't be paid until a full budget is adopted.

Morelle says Assembly members are focused on keeping state workers paid and the government in operation.

Meanwhile, negotiations on the full budget continue, with lawmakers hoping to reach a deal within a few days.

The budget was due Saturday but lawmakers and Cuomo couldn't agree on issues including juvenile justice reform, education spending and an affordable housing tax credit in New York City.

__

10:58 a.m.

New York lawmakers won't get paid for nearly two months under a stopgap state budget measure proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Democrat introduced the short-term budget measure late Sunday to avoid a looming government shutdown after he and state lawmakers couldn't agree on a new, year-long spending plan.

State law withholds legislative pay when the state budget is late, although Cuomo's two-month spending plan could have included money for them anyway.

Pay will resume, presumably including back pay, once a final budget is adopted.

The budget was due Saturday but the Senate, Assembly and Cuomo couldn't reach agreement on issues including juvenile justice reform, education spending and an affordable housing tax credit in New York City.