Judge asked to toss confession in trooper barracks ambush

MILFORD, Pa. — A judge heard testimony Monday on whether he should throw out the videotaped confession of a man charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a Pennsylvania trooper.

Attorneys for Eric Frein contend police violated his rights on the night of his arrest by continuing to interrogate him after he told them he didn't want to "answer questions about crimes." They also say police blocked an attorney hired by Frein's parents from seeing him.

The judge watched portions of the tape Monday but has yet to rule. Opening statements in the trial are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Frein, 33, could face a death sentence if he's convicted in the attack in northeastern Pennsylvania that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured Trooper Alex Douglass. He led police on a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before his capture by U.S. marshals.

The video of the police interview — which was conducted at the same barracks where Frein allegedly opened fire — showed Cpl. Michael Clark reading Frein his rights. Frein told police he didn't want to answer questions about crimes, but would provide information about the location of a rifle he'd buried in in the woods.

Clark and Trooper Michael Mulvey struck up a friendly conversation with the former fugitive, offering him a cigarette, which Frein accepted, and praising Frein's parents.

"You know that you're famous? You're a national figure," Clark told him.

The troopers asked Frein if he knew Dickson left behind two children, then urged him to tell his story because, as Mulvey said, "the world wants to know."

Authorities have said they have a wealth of physical evidence tying Frein to the crime, including spent shell casings in his sport utility vehicle that matched those found at the crime scene.