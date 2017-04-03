Trump revokes Alaska refuge rule; change may be symbolic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Donald Trump signed legislation siding with Alaska's request for predator control on federal wildlife refuges. But the bill may be largely symbolic.

State wildlife officials have pushed to extend predator control — the killing of wolves or bears to increase the population of moose or caribou — to federal wildlife refuges.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has routinely rejected state requests and last year approved a rule rejecting most predator control at all Alaska federal wildlife refuges.

Congress stepped in to revoke the rule, and Trump signed the legislation Monday. But one critic says that won't give the state carte blanche to begin predator control.