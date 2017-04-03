University of California foreign applications drop sharply
SAN FRANCISCO — Applications from international students to the University of California have fallen for the first time in 12 years.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2opCtg1 ) the decline follows more than a decade in which the number of international applications rose by an average of 21
UC's application deadline for fall 2017 admissions was last November and Trump was elected Nov. 8.
Applications from Mexico plunged by 30
Melanie Gottlieb with the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers says admissions officers reported that would-be applicants expressed concerns about "negative rhetoric around the Muslim faith, and immigration changes."
