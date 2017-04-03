Urban myth proves true: Grammar vigilante is fixing UK signs
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — It's an urban myth come true — the presence of a man dedicated to ridding the English city of Bristol of grammatical errors in its shop signs.
He goes out at night with a self-styled device used to cover up misplaced apostrophes from street signs in the city 120 miles (195
The man has not been identified but he told BBC in a report broadcast Monday that he doesn't consider his alterations of the signs and store fronts to be a crime. He says the real crime is putting apostrophes in the wrong places to begin with.
It's not a new obsession — he's been at it for 13 years.