US factories expand again in March but at slower pace

WASHINGTON — American factories expanded for the seventh straight month in March but at a slightly slower pace than they did in February.

The Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index slipped to 57.2 last month from 57.7 in February. But anything above 50 signals growth, and the March reading was slightly better than economists expected.

New orders and production grew more slowly last month, but hiring and new export orders grew faster.

Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries grew in March, led by makers of electrical equipment and appliances.