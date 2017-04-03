Venezuelan congressman injured in protest
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Men wielding sticks and rocks have attacked a group of Venezuelan opposition lawmakers as they staged a demonstration to demand the removal of the Supreme Court judges who issued a ruling nullifying the country's congress.
The lawmakers were attacked by what appeared to be a pro-government group after releasing chickens outside the country's ombudsman's office in downtown Caracas on Monday.
Opposition lawmaker Jose Manuel Olivares said colleague Juan Requesens received a sharp blow to the face. Photos show Requesens bleeding from a wound above his eye.
The Supreme Court ruling threw the South American country into a political crisis last week. The decision was reversed on Saturday after heavy international criticism. Opposition leaders say the judges have to be removed to restore