Venezuelan congressman injured in protest

CARACAS, Venezuela — Men wielding sticks and rocks have attacked a group of Venezuelan opposition lawmakers as they staged a demonstration to demand the removal of the Supreme Court judges who issued a ruling nullifying the country's congress.

The lawmakers were attacked by what appeared to be a pro-government group after releasing chickens outside the country's ombudsman's office in downtown Caracas on Monday.

Opposition lawmaker Jose Manuel Olivares said colleague Juan Requesens received a sharp blow to the face. Photos show Requesens bleeding from a wound above his eye.