Norway's 'Doomsday Vault' makes room for the world's data

Norway’s Doomsday Vault project is going analog.

The World Arctic Archive, which opened this week, will be a secure space dedicated to preserving the world’s data to ensure it doesn’t get wiped out forever by some kind of unpredictable calamity.

Located in an abandoned coal mine near the North Pole in the Svalbard archipelago, the World Arctic Archive joins the Global Seed Vault as part of humanity's effort to preserve life, culture and history in the future.



“In a world threatened with more and more cyber attacks, digital espionage, data manipulation and electronic warfare, having valuable information stored on an (independent system) in a secure and safe location becomes more and more relevant,” says a post on the project’s website.

To protect the data from an outside attack, none of the stored information will be kept online. Instead, the information will be stored on a multi-layered analog film by a Piql, a Norwegian tech company. The film, which is designed to withstand significant wear and tear, is expected to last at least 500 years.

The organization has put out an open call to countries that want to submit data they consider particularly important to their culture and history. Mexico and Brazil have already taken part.

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing that my own nation’s memory will be kept safe for future generations to see on this Arctic island,” said Erick Cardoso of the National Archive of Mexico.

Since opening nearly 10 years ago, the Global Seed Vault has accumulated more than 940,000 different seeds, including a shipment of more than 50,000 samples from around the world that were delivered in February.