2 guilty in Florida terrorism sting, 1 set for October trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two South Florida men who authorities say had sought to join the Islamic State extremist group overseas have pleaded guilty in an FBI terrorism sting operation. A third man is set for trial in October.

Court records show 51-year-old Darren Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to terrorism support conspiracy in West Palm Beach federal court. Last week, 32-year-old Dayne Christian pleaded guilty to a similar conspiracy charge and also being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Set for the October trial is the sting's main target, 53-year-old Gregory Hubbard.

Investigators say Hubbard sought to travel overseas to fight with Islamic State militants. The other two men along with an FBI informant were accused of assisting him.