4 men shot, 3 of them fatally, near Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA — Police say an argument appears to have been the motive for a quadruple shooting near a Roman Catholic school in Philadelphia that killed three men and wounded a fourth.

Police spokesman Troy Brown said a group of men were standing on the block just after 3:30 p.m. Monday when they were approached by other people who fired numerous shots at them.

Twenty-year-old Tyair Jabbar and 32-year-old Ronald Fenwick died within minutes. Twenty-seven-year-old Marcello Robertson died shortly before midnight at Hahnemann University Hospital. A 26-year-old man shot in the stomach was in stable condition.

No arrests were reported.