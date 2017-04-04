4 things to know about Equal Pay Day

NEW YORK — Equal Pay Day is being held Tuesday to highlight wage discrimination against women. Activists are holding rallies around the country. Here's what you need to know:

— Equal Pay Day was created 21 years ago by the National Committee on Pay Equity . It is held in April to symbolize how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

— Women made about 80 cents for every dollar men earned in 2015, according to U.S. government data.

— Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook Inc. and founder of the non-profit Lean In, launched a new campaign Tuesday: #20PercentCounts, representing the 20 per cent less that women make compared with men. Companies big and small are offering discounts, rebates or donating money to women's organizations. Learn more at leanin.org/equalpay.