Afghan president says refugees off Australia visit agenda

CANBERRA, Australia — Afghanistan's president says he hasn't discussed during his visit to Australia taking back asylum seekers, a prospect that mobilized hundreds of protesters who argue that Afghanistan is too dangerous for its nationals to be forced home.

Ashraf Ghani will on Wednesday end the first visit to Australia by an Afghan president.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters called for Ghani's government to end discrimination against the Hazara ethnic minority and to prevent the repatriation of Hazara asylum seekers rejected by Australia.

Afghanistan signed an agreement with Australia in 2011 to accept failed Afghan asylum seekers, but repatriations have since been rare and Afghan lawmakers have spoken out against forced returns.