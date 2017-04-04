Austria: Over 18,000 compensated by anti-Nazi fund

VIENNA — Administrators of an Austrian fund created to compensate Jews and others illegally stripped of property and finances by the Nazis say the fund has awarded over $200 million (nearly 190 million euros) to more than 18,000 applicants since its inception.

The claims committee of the General Settlement fund for Victims of National Society says 18,155 people — nearly 88 per cent of applicants — were awarded compensation, sometimes on multiple claims.

In its final report, the committee says nearly $212 million (nearly 200 million euros) were disbursed to claimants since the fund was set up 16 years ago.