British PM arrives in Saudi Arabia on mission to boost ties

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a trip aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and increasing trade with the largest Arab economy.

The prime minister arrived in the OPEC powerhouse Tuesday following talks in the neighbouring kingdom of Jordan.

The British government says she will emphasize her country's close partnership with Saudi Arabia, including on counterterrorism co-operation .

Saudi Arabia is Britain's largest Mideast trading partner, with British exports of goods and services to the kingdom topping 6.5 billion pounds ($8.1 billion) in 2015.