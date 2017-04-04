Chelsea Clinton: I'm not the person to defeat Trump

WASHINGTON — Chelsea Clinton says she doesn't have her sights on running for a public office, and has no intention of running against President Donald Trump in the next election.

Clinton tells "CBS This Morning" of Trump: "I'm definitely not the right person to defeat him in 2020."

The younger Clinton says her mother, who was Trump's Democratic opponent in 2016 — isn't focused on politics either. Instead, she said, Hillary Clinton is writing a book and spending time with Chelsea's two young children.