Condemned home explodes after neighbour fight; body found

SALEM, N.H. — A condemned house exploded after a neighbour dispute over stacking firewood, and a body was found in the basement, police said Tuesday.

The body was seen through a basement window; police hadn't gone inside yet. Investigators found items on the Salem property such as boards with nails poking through them, which appear to be intended to hurt or slow anyone approaching the house, Capt. Joel Dolan said. The Nashua bomb squad was called in to assist.

Police have not identified the body but said the homeowner's vehicle was in the driveway.

Dolan said the investigation was in its early stages, but it appears that the explosion was intentional.

"I don't think this was an accident," he said.

Police responded to the neighbourhood Monday night for a neighbour dispute about stacking firewood. Police said they tried to approach a man near the home but never spoke to him. They heard a hissing sound, followed by a strong odour of gas and backed away. An explosion blew off the roof and broke windows. Neighbors said they heard a popping sound.

A SWAT team and other officers were called to the scene. About eight homes were evacuated.

"We were eating dinner, and then the cops pulled up" with guns, neighbour Cindy Lombardi told WMUR-TV. "We were like, 'What did we do?'"