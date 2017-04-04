Czech FM wants appeal in Czech national's killing in London

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech foreign minister is calling on British prosecutors to reconsider a court ruling that cleared a Briton charged with the murder of a Czech national living in Britain.

Zdenek Makar, 31, died in September after a fight in London with four Britons. One of them, Raymond Sculley, was charged but was acquitted of murder Monday.

Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said he could not accept the verdict, which ruled that the man's death was a result of self- defence .

Zaoralek summoned Britain's ambassador to Prague, Jan Thompson, on Tuesday. He said Thompson reassured him that the nationality of the victim had no role in the court's decision.