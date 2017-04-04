Daimler, parts firm Bosch team up to make driverless cars

FRANKFURT — Automaker Daimler AG and parts supplier Bosch Group are teaming up to make driverless cars that they say could be on city streets at the start of the next decade.

The companies would combine expertise in car making, sensors and software so that people in a specific part of town could order a shared car through their smart phone. The driverless car would then come pick them up and take them where they want to go.

The companies said Tuesday the system would let people make better use of their time in cars and help those who do not have driver's licenses.