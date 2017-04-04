DUI suspected after pilot lands in California parking lot

LOS ANGELES — California deputies responding to the emergency landing of a small plane in a warehouse parking lot arrested the pilot on suspicion of being drunk.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Alex Villanueva says the single-engine Piper Cherokee clipped a stop sign but stayed upright after it landed in the empty lot late Monday.

He says as deputies talked to the pilot, they suspected he might be intoxicated and arrested him.

Darrell Roberts, the only person on board, could face a misdemeanour DUI charge. It wasn't immediately known if the 58-year-old has an attorney.

Villanueva says the pilot got lost and ran out of fuel during a planned flight from Temecula 60 miles (96.56 kilometres ) south to San Diego.