DUI suspected after pilot lands in California parking lot
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — California deputies responding to the emergency landing of a small plane in a warehouse parking lot arrested the pilot on suspicion of being drunk.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Alex Villanueva says the single-engine Piper Cherokee clipped a stop sign but stayed upright after it landed in the empty lot late Monday.
He says as deputies talked to the pilot, they suspected he might be intoxicated and arrested him.
Darrell Roberts, the only person on board, could face a
Villanueva says the pilot got lost and ran out of fuel during a planned flight from Temecula 60 miles (96.56
The plane ended up about 70 miles (112.65