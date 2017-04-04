Ex-prof convicted of assaulting disabled man files appeal

NEWARK, N.J. — A former Rutgers University professor is appealing her conviction on charges of sexually assaulting a disabled man who she said had consented to the relationship by communicating on a keyboard.

A lawyer for Anna Stubblefield argued Tuesday that an expert barred by a judge from testifying at her trial would have convinced a jury that the man could consent to sex. But prosecutors said the judge's ruling was correct, calling the expert the "godmother" of a "junk pseudoscience."

Prosecutors say Stubblefield used her position to take advantage of the 34-year-old man, who has cerebral palsy and can't speak.