France raises concern over a journalist arrested in Libya

PARIS — The French Foreign ministry said Tuesday it is monitoring with concern the situation of a journalist arrested in the Libyan city of Benghazi for having covered a concert which brought together women and men.

The ministry's spokesman, Romain Nadal, said Abdallah Douma, a journalist working with news agency AFP, "was released but is still being questioned by police services in Benghazi".

"We are mobilized to obtain his definitive release," he added in a written statement, without providing more details.