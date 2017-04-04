Gibraltar says Spanish patrol ship entered its waters

MADRID — The British territory of Gibraltar says a Spanish navy patrol ship has entered its waters amid the simmering tensions between Spain and Britain over Gibraltar's future after Brexit.

The territory's government said on its official Twitter account that the Spanish ship Infanta Cristina entered it waters Tuesday. It also posted a short video of the corvette.

Spain, which has for centuries demanded a return of sovereignty over the enclave on its southern tip, doesn't recognize Gibraltar's territorial waters.

Britain is annoyed with Spain and the European Union because the EU has said Spain should have veto rights on any agreements regarding Gibraltar in Brexit talks.

There was no immediate comment from Spanish officials.