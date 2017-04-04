Group of 28 German tourists robbed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A group of 28 German tourists have been robbed by men who stopped their bus on a rural road in Mexico's southern state of Chiapas.

The state prosecutors' office said late Monday the tourists were robbed Saturday on a road heading toward Palenque, the site of famous Mayan ruins. Local news media reported the assailants were armed with knives and guns.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Chiapas state government has pledged to make the state safer for tourists, in part by combatting the type of illegal roadblocks used in holdups and political protests. Chiapas has been hit by numerous highway blockades during protests by teachers and demonstrations against gasoline price hikes.