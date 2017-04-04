Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue to plummet

WASHINGTON — The head of Homeland Security says arrests of people entering the United States illegally across the Mexican border plummeted last month. That's a signal that fewer people are trying to sneak into the U.S.

John Kelly says in written testimony submitted to a Senate panel that fewer than 12,500 people were caught crossing the border last month. That compares with more than 43,000 who were detained in December. It's the lowest monthly figure in at least 17 years.