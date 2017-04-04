Ivanka Trump, husband paying $15,000 in rent for DC home
WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are paying $15,000 a month in rent for their house in a posh Washington
The rental rate was included in documents filed with the District of Columbia housing department. The White House had only disclosed that President Donald Trump's daughter was paying a "fair market" rate for the house. The Wall Street Journal was first to report details of the rental agreement.
The six-bedroom home in Washington's Kalorama