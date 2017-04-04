Ivanka Trump, husband paying $15,000 in rent for DC home

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are paying $15,000 a month in rent for their house in a posh Washington neighbourhood .

The rental rate was included in documents filed with the District of Columbia housing department. The White House had only disclosed that President Donald Trump's daughter was paying a "fair market" rate for the house. The Wall Street Journal was first to report details of the rental agreement.

The six-bedroom home in Washington's Kalorama neighbourhood was purchased in December for $5.5 million by a company with ties to Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic.