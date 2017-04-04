Ivanka Trump says when she disagrees with dad, 'he knows it'
WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump says that when she disagrees with her father "he knows it, and I express myself with total
The first daughter is responding to the criticism that she has not publicly denounced parts of President Donald Trump's conservative agenda.
She is also responding to a "Saturday Night Live" sketch that parodied her in an ad for a perfume named "Complicit."
Ivanka Trump tells "CBS This Morning" that "If being complicit ... is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit."
The network released excerpts of the interview Tuesday night. The full interview is set to air Wednesday morning.