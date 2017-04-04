Jeweler apologizes for ad that some said promoted violence

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina jewelry store has apologized for and replaced a billboard that some said promoted violence against women.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2o6XCLN) Spicer Greene Jewelers came under criticism in March for a billboard that read, "Sometimes, it's OK to throw rocks at girls ..."

The large sign with a white backdrop displayed various gemstones. The new billboard says "Asheville rocks," with a photo of a diamond replacing the "o."

Co-owner Eva-Michelle Spicer said the store was deeply saddened that the billboard offended anyone because that was not its intent. But she also wanted to thank the people who supported the store during the controversy.

