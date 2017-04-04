Judge proceeds in case against ex-President Fernandez

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A federal judge has formally charged former Argentina President Cristina Fernandez and her two children with money laundering and running a criminal association that received bribes from businesspeople.

Judge Claudio Bonadio also ordered the retention of about $8.3 million worth of Fernandez's assets and banned her and her children Maximo and Florencia Kirchner from leaving the country. Tuesday's decision was published on a court website .

The judge indicated that he did not order the three to be detained during trial because he did not consider them a flight risk.