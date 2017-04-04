London police charge 6 more in beating of asylum-seeker

LONDON — Authorities have charged six more people in the vicious beating of an asylum-seeker in south London.

London's police force has now charged a total of 13 people in the attack on 17-year-old Kurdish Iranian Reker Ahmed.

Ahmed was waiting at a bus stop with two friends — Dilshad Mohammed and Hamo Mustafa— when approached by a group of youths.

Police say that upon learning Ahmed was an asylum-seeker, the suspects chased him through the streets and beat him. The attack only stopped after police sirens could be heard and bystanders intervened.