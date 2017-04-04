May visits Saudi Arabia without headscarf

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — British Prime Minister Theresa May has forgone wearing a headscarf during her visit to Saudi Arabia.

May stepped off a plane in the Saudi capital of Riyadh Tuesday morning without the headscarf the kingdom favours for women.

Under the kingdom's dress code, Saudi women are required to wear a headscarf and loose, black robes in public, but covering one's head is not required for foreigners.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and first lady Michelle Obama also declined to wear headscarves during visits to the country.

May is getting a mixed reaction on social media to the move. Some users see it as a display of feminism, while others call it disrespectful.