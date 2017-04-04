MGM raising parking fees at 12 Las Vegas properties

LAS VEGAS — Parking rates are going up at some hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Resorts International tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2o0MCPp ) it will increase valet and self-parking rates at 12 properties next week.

The company says it has created a new tier for calculating self-parking rates. So, beginning April 12, the initial parking rate will be for one to two hours, instead of one to four hours. A higher rate will be implemented for two to four hours.

For example, the per-day self-park fees at Aria, Bellagio and Vdara will be $7 for one to two hours, $12 for up to four hours and $15 after that. The valet rate for 24 hours will jump from $18 to $25.

Self-parking customers will still get up to an hour free.

MGM started imposing parking fees last year.

___