Nigeria must negotiate release of 195 Chibok girls: Group

JOHANNESBURG — The Bring Back Our Girls movement says Nigeria's government must speedily negotiate the release of 195 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram extremists nearly three years ago.

The movement also asked Tuesday why two dozen Chibok girls who were freed last year have been held for months of alleged rehabilitation instead of being reunited with their families.

Bring Back Our Girls says Nigeria's government has failed to respond to its questions and suggestions laid out in a January letter.

Nigerian officials did not comment Tuesday.

Boko Haram's mass abduction of 276 girls from a boarding school in April 2014 brought international outrage and promises to help free them from around the world.