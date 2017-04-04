Norway court sentences man for recruiting for IS group
COPENHAGEN — An Oslo court has sentenced a Norwegian man to nine years in prison for recruiting others to join radical Islamic State militants in Syria, in the first such ruling in Norway.
The Oslo District Court says 31-year-old Arslan Maroof, known as Ubaydullah Hussain, had recruited "at least two people" for IS.
Hussain is a former leading member of local Islamic extremist group, "The Prophet's Ummah." He had been acquitted earlier of multiple counts of encouraging others to commit murder and acts of terrorism.
The court handed down Tuesday a 34-month sentence to Simen Johan Andreassen, for violating Norwegian laws by intending to join the extremists.
Both were arrested June 8, 2015, in
